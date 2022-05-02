André Gignac is the Clausura 2022 scoring champion

The French forward of the Tigres de la UANL, Andre-Pierre Gignac He commands the Closing 2022 Scoring Table and pending the conclusion of the last matches, he is the virtual winner of the scoring championship, because with 11 goals it is almost impossible for someone to beat him.

Rodrigo Aguirre and Nicolás Ibáñez, with 9 goals, were the only ones who could reach or surpass him on this day but Aguirre went blank against Chivas and Nico Ibáñez was not called up with Pachuca.

Gignac, In the absence of the official end of the regular phase, he will get his 3rd scoring title after being crowned in the Clausura 2016 and in the Apertura 2018.

Gignac was already champion in the Clausura 2016 with 13 goals and in the Apertura 2018 with 14.

André-Pierre Gignac’s Goals in Clausura 2022:

Cougars- 1

Mazatlan- 1

Chivas- 1

Saint Louis- 1

Juarez-2

Blue Cross-1

Lion-1

Striped-1

Xolos-1

Toluca-1

The French striker tied Carlos Lara, Amaury Epaminondas, Enrique Borja, Carlos Hermosillo, Luis García, Sergio Lira and Mauro Boselli as the players who achieved 3 goalscoring championships.

With 4 titles are José Saturnino Cardozo, Sebastián Abreu and Christian Benítez. With 5 Adalberto López and the top scoring champion, with 6 titles, Evanivaldo Catro ‘Cabinho’.