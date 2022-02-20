André Jardine compares Tigres with Flamengo from Brazil

Jorge Rosales

André Jardine could not achieve his first win with Atlético de San Luis and in the face of the problems caused tigers in the second part, the Brazilian coach compared the royals with Flamengo from Serie A carioca, the most popular.

“It is already difficult to play against Tigres at home, for me is the cast strongest in the tournament, I compare it with Flamengowith a lot of impotence and now imagine playing with one less. What I regret most is that the goal of the tie came in counterattackfor this the feeling of frustration”, he said.

South American strategist He said that they competed with those of Miguel Herrera before the expulsion of Juan Manuel Sanabria in the complementary part and hopes that the team will go up in the following days.

“we make a good gamedividing control of the game during the time we were with 11. Sometimes we imposed ourselves and I like this, I want to see Atlético de San Luis like this. I am somewhat frustrated, the feeling is mixed with frustration and pride for what I saw instead. For me it is noticeable a team with more and more attitude and we continue to take steps forward for the following games”, he added.

The potosino box is the penultimate place of the standings with just three points, the same as they achieved in the win against America.