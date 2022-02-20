André Jardine, the coach of San Luis who played with Ronaldinho in youth

The new coach of Athletic Saint LouisAndré Jardine can not only boast of having won the gold medal in Tokyo 2020 when directing the brazilian national teambut also that he was a companion of Ronaldinho in the Basic Forces Guild of Porto Alegre during their childhood.

However, while dino became a world figure, Jardine he left football because he realized that the intensity of the training was not his thing. Even so, started his career as a coach since he was 22 years old and it is that tenacity that today, at 42 years old, has him as a strategist in the MX League.

“I played until I was 15 years oldfrom 10 to 15 years in Guild. I had a very important team colleague, who was Ronaldinho Gauchothen I played a little futsal, but not professionally, “he said in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“At the age of 20, I was already very clear what I wanted to be a coach, doing the courses, working in futsal teams. At 22 years old he Inter He invited me to enter the lower categories and that’s when I started training on the field”.

This was followed by a year and a half in Gremio, four in the quarry of the Sao Pauloto then direct to the under 20 teams and under 23 of Brazil, to now have a contract for two years with the saint Louis.

HE PREFERRED TO ENJOY HIS YOUTH TO BE A FOOTBALL PLAYER

His youth stage of the gaucho tricolor ended when I was a teenagerto enjoy his youth, not knowing that he would return to the fields, but as technical director.

“I was not a boy who ran easily, it was very fastbut I was very tiredthe training was very heavy for me, until at the age of 15 I told my dad that I wasn’t going anymore because I was very tired, always suffering in training,” he said.

“I made a decision that for me was very correct, which was stop playing to make the most of my time, my youth, to play when I wanted and I do not regret because it was a very rich experience. The way my life went was important so that at 20, 22 years old I already had the certainty of being a coach.

Although he knows that he doesn’t get the same spotlight because he was not a player, he considers that he is an example that there are opportunities for everyone. “I am proof in life”, he assures.

‘IF I’M HERE IT’S BECAUSE I HAVE CONDITIONS’

Garden came to saint Louis replacing Marcelo Méndez, with the obligation to lift the ship, since the team from Potosí is penultimate in the Table.

“Now I am in an important League, which is the mexican league and whenever I feel the pressure of the results, of the fans, I feel that if I’m here it’s because I have conditionsbecause I have a long journey”, he added.

One of those setbacks was his departure from Sao Paulo in 2019, when he was removed from the Pre-Literators against Cordoba Workshops. “

“The fans killed us and I understood them, because it was a gigantic clubwith a lot of pressure and it was a difficult situation for the board and they placed me in another area, but the National Team immediately arrived to continue my career”, he mentioned.

Although his debut was last weekend with a 1-0 loss at Toluca, Garden He hopes to obtain his first victory next Saturday, although customs is extremely complicated, since they will visit Tigres in the Volcano.

“I have already overcome many things and I feel extremely prepared for the challenges ahead. By the waylanguageWhat is it one more difficultysoon I will be able to express myself in the same way that I speak Portuguese”, he clarified.