André Leon Talley, historical artistic director of Vogue America- Corriere.it, has died

from Gian Luca Bauzano

The death occurred in a New York hospital yesterday, but the news only spread this morning. He had worked alongside Anna Wintour for years

died in New York at the age of 73, Andr Leon Talley was born in Washington on October 16, 1948, legendary former artistic director of the American edition of Vogue and one of the first African Americans to establish himself in the fashion industry.

Little is known about his death: Missed yesterday, Tuesday 18 January 2021, in a New York hospital. This was confirmed by his literary agent, David Vigliano. Talley had written about fashion in magazines such as Women’s Wear Daily, W and the New York Times but had established himself internationally at the head of Vogue, with a column very popular with readers.

This is the text of the announcement posted on the Instragram profile in the early hours of today 19 January 2022: with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andr Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the creative director of Vogue during its rise in world fashion. Over the past five decades as an international icon he was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers. His articles have appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women’s Wear Daily and he was the editor of Numero Russia.

Raised in North Carolina, Talley was passionate about fashion from a young age. He said he would lock himself up in his city library to read Vogue. The reports in his memo bookrie The Chiffon Trenches released in 2020. The episode in a more ironic (or almost) form quoted in a scene from the film The devil wears Prada when Nigel (actor Stanley Tucci) tells Andrea (Anne Hathaway) how his love for fashion and Vogue was born.

Talley began with an internship in 1974 alongside Diana Vreeland, the legendary director of Vogue USA and Harper’s Baazar, also a friend of Truman Capote, in the years in which Vreeland, after leaving the world of media, became a fashion consultant for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

He starts writing for several publications including W and the New York Times, but it was at Vogue Usa that the name was created which then became legendary until it took on the role of creative director. Post he held until 1995 and then left. He then returns to 1998 and then leaves the magazine definitively in 2013.

Symbiotic for years the relationship with Anna Wintour, even if on the occasion of the release of the autobiography The Chiffon Trenches the campaign was made around the rupture of the relationship between them, it seems linked to the fact that the director of Vogue USA had assigned to others the task of interviewing the stars at the Met Gala in New York. Told this in a passage of the book so Talley describes the director in the inseparable dark glasses framed by the helmet and says: I would like him to say something human and sincere about me. I have been left with huge emotional and psychological scars since my relationship with this large and influential woman, who can sit next to the Queen of England in her uniform of dark glasses and the perfect Louise Brooks hairdo that frames her enigmatic Mona Lisa face. But who really? She adores her two children and I am sure she will be the best grandmother possible. But there are so many people who have worked for her and who find themselves with enormous emotional wounds. Women and men, designers, photographers, stylists. The endless list

Through her role of great prestige in the world of fashion had always promoted inclusiveness in fashion and to launch young African-American designers. In his autobiography Andr Leon Talley. A Memoir writes: Style transcends race, class and time.

For all stylists it has always represented a true symbol, but also a reference. Tom Ford had described it thus: It belongs to another time. A time when reporters were able to create a dream, where fashion was a much more elegant economy, where style really mattered.

Regarding his style, which jumped even more evident in the eyes of all every time he appeared during the fashion weeks around the world alongside Anna Wintour, he is so imposing she instead small and icy, Ford always affirmed: In those years it was not enough to know how to write good articles but it was necessary to embody an idea, even in appearance. For Anna Wintour it has always been the eternal bob, for Vreeland the red lipstick, for Talley the extravagant and precious caftans.

After leaving Vogue USA in 2013, the following year he was appointed artistic director of Zappos Couture. By 2000 he had served on the board of directors of Savannah College of Art and Design.

Several prestigious honors received. In 2020 he was awarded the title of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Republic, while in 2021 from the governor of North Carolina he received the prize for literature. It was historically part of the Harlem Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Numerous books signed by Talley. Among these Valentino, Little Black Dress and contributed to the volumes Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table and Cartier Panthre. was also the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to Andr. Several of his memoir and autobiographical books: ALT: A Memoir, ALT 365+ and the most recent The Chiffon Trenches which has become a New York Times Best Seller.