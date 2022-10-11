André Silva is upset because Tula Rodriguez asks him about his wedding: “I’m not going to give you details” VIDEO FARANDULA | SHOWS

HE SQUARED IT! tula rodriguez he questioned Andre Silva about whether he already had a date for his wedding with Adriana Álvarez, daughter of Michelle Alexander. The actor made it clear that the question had bothered him and remarked that he would not give details of his private life.

“I have asked her for her hand and we are moving forward every day towards that goal (Is there already a date?) We still do not have a date Tulita (Is this year?) This… I’m not going to give you details because I don’t like to talk about that subject “he expressed.

Tula insists with questions to André Silva: “Why are you like this?”

Despite the response of the “Luz de Luna” actor, the host of En Boca de Todos insisted on asking him about his relationship with Adriana Álvarez, the mother of his daughter.

“(How old are they together, André?) “Yes, several years, quite a few years, we already have a daughter, so we are already a fairly well-formed family”, answered.

“Oh, André, why are you like this, I ask you how long you have and you tell me ‘oh, several years’, 7 years, 8 years, I don’t know, I mean, in fiction you are clear, but in real life André, please, how old are you, 7, 8?

