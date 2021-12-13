News

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli at the Christmas concert at the White House

With them also little Virginia Bocelli. In the cast of the concert Norah Jones and Camila Cabello

Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli will be among the stars who will perform at the White House on 21 December in the historic Christmas special that PBS organizes every year, “In performance at the White Christmas: Spirit of the season”. The event will be attended by US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill. Leading will be Jennifer Garner, Golden Globe winner.
The special, recorded December 11-14 in the various decorated rooms of the White House, will premiere on Tuesday, December 21 on PBS stations and broadcast at a later time via the American Forces Network. This is a historic event for America and the American Presidency to share the best of theater, music and dance with audiences across the country and wish the citizens happy holidays.
Alongside Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, little Virginia Bocelli will also perform, as well as Norah Jones, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.
The first edition of the event took place in 1978 with President Carter. Since then “Spirit of the Season” has embraced virtually every genre of performance: pop, country, gospel, jazz, blues, hip-hop, theater and dance. In the past years names like Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger, Aretha Franklin, BB King, Justin Timberlake, Gloria Estefan have alternated, but also the dancer / choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov, the jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and the Broadway luminaries Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel. Andrea Bocelli, in these days in America to continue his sold out tour with 300 thousand spectators, is expected in New York on 15 and 16 December for a double date in the prestigious temple of music, Madison Square Garden, sold out in order of place for both evenings.

Angela Tangorra

@credits: Image from Andrea Bocelli’s Facebook profile


