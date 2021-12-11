Andrea and Matteo Bocelli will perform at the White House – North America

(ANSA) – ROME, 11 DEC – Andrea Bocelli and his sons Matteo and Virginia will be among the stars who will perform at the White House on 21 December in the historic Christmas special that the Pbs organizes every year, “In performance at the White Christmas: Spirit of the season “. The event will see the participation of President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, while the conduction will be entrusted to the actress Jennifer Garner, winner of the Golden Globe.



The special, recorded December 11-14 in the various decked out rooms of the White House, will premiere Tuesday December 21 at 8pm ET on PBs stations and broadcast at a later time via the American Forces Network. A historic appointment for America and for the presidency to share the best of theater, music and dance with the public and wish the citizens happy holidays.



Alongside Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, little Virginia Bocelli will also perform, as well as Norah Jones, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. The event was born in 1978 with President Carter to show the dynamic fabric of American culture in the setting of the most famous House in the nation. Since then “Spirit of the Season” has embraced virtually every genre of performance: pop, country, gospel, jazz, blues, hip-hop, theater and dance. In recent years, names such as Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger, Aretha Franklin, BB King, Justin Timberlake, Gloria Estefan have alternated, but also dancer / choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov, jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and Broadway performers Patti LuPone , Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel.



Andrea Bocelli, in these days in America to continue his sold out tour with 300,000 spectators, is expected in New York on 15 and 16 December for a double date at Madison Square Garden, sold out in every order of seats for both evenings. (HANDLE).

