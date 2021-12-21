Andrea Bocelli and Biden’s family guests at the White House, the photos

“As an artist, father and close friend of the United States, I am happy and grateful to have received an invitation that honors myself, my family and especially my beloved Italy” he wrote Andrea Bocelli on Instagram to thank Joe Biden for inviting him to perform during the ceremony In performance at the White Christmas: Spirit of the season, traditional appointment with which the American presidency wishes citizens happy holidays with the best of theater, music and dance.

A special occasion, so Andrea Bocelli, his wife Veronica Berti and their children Matteo and Virginia have been invited to the White House, where they spent some time with Joe and Jill Biden, as documented by the photos posted by Andrea Bocelli on Instagram. In the shots, the two families are seen posing together, and then move on to less “institutional” situations in which Virginia plays freely in the rooms of the White House, emerging from under the desk under the benevolent and amused eye of Joe Biden.

Virginia and Matteo will be present alongside father Andrea Bocelli also on the stage of the Spirit of the season, where all three will perform to celebrate Christmas. “Taking part in such a vast tribute to beauty at the White House, a place so rich in meaning, fills me, reminding me that art is always a gift from heaven to uplift the spirit. Miracles come from above, but good works and virtuous choices come from the efforts of humanity. By helping us imagine the kind of ideal world we would all like to live in, art can be a valuable advisor and a great source of support. We must all do our part to make that world a reality “writes Andrea Bocelli in the long post that accompanies the family shots with the Bidens.

The concert Spirit of the season is presented by actress Jennifer Garner and premieres Tuesday, December 21 on PBS stations, before being broadcast at a later time via the American Forces Network. Among the artists who will perform, in addition to Andrea Bocelli, there are also voices such as those of Norah Jones and Camila Cabello. Thus the Italian music of excellence carves out another important space in America and, after the Maneskin toruné that drove the stars and stripes fans crazy, tricolor pride can swell a little more thanks to Andrea Bocelli. However, the artist’s performances are not over, in fact Bocelli will be at Madison Square Garden in New York on 15 and 16 December, on two dates already sold out.

