Andrea Bocelli and his sons Matteo and Virginia will sing at the White House for Christmas

It’s an important date for America, and of great tradition. Organized by Pbs, theChristmas eventSpirit of the season‘which takes place at the White House over the years it has hosted celebrities from the world of entertainment that are loved and known around the world. This time it’s up to Andrea Bocelli. That he will not perform alone but with his sons Matteo, 24 years old, e Virginia, 9 years. Joining them will also be Norah Jones, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. The event will be recorded from 11 to 14 December and will be broadcast on Pbs i networksDecember 21st. There will be to lead him Jennifer Garner and of course the president of the United States will be present Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden.

Myrta Merlino and Marco Tardelli talk about their love story to Verissimo: “We were friends for 15 years, then …”

Bianca Berlinguer is getting married: that’s who the future husband is

