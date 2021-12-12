Andrea Bocelli, have you ever seen his son Matteo? Here he is today beautiful model

Andrea Bocelli he is one of the most beloved opera singers in the world and each of his records immediately reaches the hottest points of the sales charts. But the artist was – and still is – much talked about for his private life: a finished marriage and then the creation of a new family with his second wife. And today it is also on the crest of the wave the son Matteo. Have you ever seen it? Here it is today, beautiful!

Andrea Bocelli is an immense artist with a much talked about private life

When you are a much loved artist in the world you know that private life as such can no longer remain! He knows it well Andrea Bocelli who has been much talked about for his two weddings. In 2014 he married in a second marriage Veronica Berti and from their union it was born Virginia but the artist was already the father of two other boys, born from the long marriage with Enrica Cenzatti whom he married in 1992 when he was early in his career.

They were married for ten years but then the woman decided to quit, listening to powerful rumors, due to a betrayal by the consoryou. From their union they were born Amos and Matteo. And it is the latter who is doing a lot of talking about himself. Have you ever seen it?

Here is Matteo Bocelli, at 24, beautiful and talented

Matteo, who today at 24, is a beautiful boy, tall and slender, with a handsome and muscular physique and withtypically Latin ascino. Not for nothing is it breaking many hearts. And it is in the name of its attractiveness that it plays the model profession: we have also seen him alongside the legendary in some shots Jennifer Lopez!

But he is not only charming but he is also gifted with a splendid voice: not for nothing has it become a much appreciated singer and he also duet with the celebrated father on the piece Fall on me which together they also presented as very welcome guests to the Sanremo Festival, leaving everyone speechless!

He followed in his father’s footsteps

But the boy also started walking alone: ​​his debut in the vast world of seven notes with a lot of live performance took place in 2016 at the Theater of Silence, and then go through Washington in 2017. Matteo then signed a contract with Capital Records, which boasts in its roster artists of the highest level such as Norah Jones and Katy Perry. “All” co-founded by a deep paternal pride!