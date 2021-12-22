Andrea Bocelli performs at the White House and moves US President Biden

ROME – A touching performance that excited the American president, Joe Biden, and the First Lady, Jill: the performance of Andrea and Matteo Bocelli at the White House on the notes of “Cantique de Noël – Oh holy night” involved and enthused the presidential couple who attended with great participation. The two artists performed during the exceptional event broadcast by PBS “In performance at the White Christmas: Spirit of the season “, appointment, conducted by Jennifer Garden, with which the American Presidency wished to wish the citizens happy holidays. In addition to the two Italian tenors, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter performed.

The White House had never been as accessible to the television recording as this year and on this occasion the tenor, family and staff were able to spend Sunday together with Joe and Jill Biden, as evidenced by the photos portraying the two families posing together and show themselves in less “institutional” situations in which Virginia plays freely in the famous oval room of the White House.

Little Virginia also participated in the special singing Cohen’s Hallelujah with her father Andrea in the English and Italian version contained in the Maestro’s latest album “Believe”.

The concert “Spirit of the season ”was presented by actress Jennifer Garner and aired last night on PBS stations, and featured, among others, the participation of Jonas Brother, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and many others.

Andrea Bocelli confirms once again the symbol of Italy in the world. The tenor has just returned from an extraordinary sold out American tour with over 350,000 spectators e two concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, who have thrilled the American public, and will be the world guest star of the concert of New Year’s Eve in Bangkok live in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

(Photo Credits Official White House – Adam Schultz; Luca Rossetti)