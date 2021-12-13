Andrea Bocelli will sing at the White House

There is also Italy in the stellar cast that on 21 December will celebrate the arrival of Christmas in front of the President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. In performance at the White Christmas: Spirit of the season, the Christmas special organized as usual by PBS, it will also host Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli. Together with them also the 9-year-old daughter of the tenor, Virginia.

The event – which will see the conduct of the winner of a Golden Globe, Jennifer Garner – is being recorded these days inside the halls of the White House. The same Bocelli is already in the States for his tour. On December 15th and 16th he will perform at Madison Square Garden (both dates are sold-out).

This concert at the White House is an important event. Inaugurated in 1978 by President Carter with the aim of celebrating the most influential artists within American culture, it has hosted many illustrious names over the years. From Stevie Wonder to Aretha Franklin. From Bob Dylan to Mick Jagger.

The 2021 edition of the Spirit of the season will see protagonists, in addition to Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli, too Norah Jones, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

The performances will be previewed Tuesday 21 December on PBS stations. Only at a later time, then, will they be available through theAmerican Forces Network.

This is not the first time that Andrea Bocelli will share the stage with his children. Matteo (now 24 years old) he duet with his father in Fall on Me, song contained in the album of records Yup (reached # 1 in the UK and US sales charts). His daughter Virginiainstead, she was the protagonist of the last year’s streaming concert Believe in Christmas, broadcast live from the Teatro Regio di Parma and reached more than 10 million views on YouTube.