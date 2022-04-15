Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli’s son triumphs with Sebastián Yatra

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

At 24 years old, Matteo Bocellison of one of the best voices in the world, Andrea Bocellifollows in the footsteps of his father and succeeds in the world of music.

Currently, the young man is in full promotion of the ballad “Your light stayed”, which he performs with his Colombian counterpart, Sebastian Yatrain a combination of voices and styles that makes people talk.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Aurora Cárdenas, alleged new girlfriend of Christian Nodal, boasts millionaire mansions

6 mins ago

Aml Ameen and Colin Morgan joined the cast of “Borderland”

8 mins ago

Kendall Jenner reveals how she copes with her anxiety

10 mins ago

Selena Gómez responds bluntly to those who criticize her weight: “I’m perfect just the way I am”

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button