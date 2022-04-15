Andrea Bocelli’s son triumphs with Sebastián Yatra

At 24 years old, Matteo Bocellison of one of the best voices in the world, Andrea Bocellifollows in the footsteps of his father and succeeds in the world of music.

Currently, the young man is in full promotion of the ballad “Your light stayed”, which he performs with his Colombian counterpart, Sebastian Yatrain a combination of voices and styles that makes people talk.

It was released in three versions: Spanish, English (Until She’s Gone) and Italian (Un Attimo di Te), performed as a duet by both music promises, accompanied by piano and strings.

The composition was in charge of Matteo, together with Jez Ashurst and Emma Rohan, and Sebastián collaborated with the Italian artist on the Spanish lyrics.

Like his father, Matteo has developed a great passion for music, which has led him to publish several works. But that passion began very early: his preparation began at the age of 6, when he began to play the piano.

In 2015 he began taking classes with a great reference: his father. And then she entered the Lucca Conservatory, in Italy, to formalize her apprenticeship.

His debut as a tenor was at the age of 18 at the Teatro del Silenzio, a significant place for his family, since it is located in Lajatico, the hometown of Andrea Bocelliin the province of Pisa, and where as honorary president, the singer offers a concert in July of each year.

Matteo’s first performance, alongside baritone Leo Nucci and South Korean soprano Sumi Ju, had an audience of 12,000 people.

In 2018, during the opening of the Celebrity Figth Night, a charity gala organized by his father in the Cloister of the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence, Matteo unveiled his own songs. That night he brought together internationally renowned artists such as Elton John, Steven Tyler Y Aida Garifullinawith whom Matteo had the opportunity to act.

That same year Andrea Bocelli released his album titled Sí, where he includes a duet with his son on the song “Fall on me”, making him known through his music.

In 2019 he left the old continent to perform for the first time alone in America. She did it in the David Foster and Friends contest, where he tried to win the Horatio Alger Award in Washington. And although he was not the winner, his participation garnered great praise.

Matteo has also performed songs for film soundtracks such as Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King and Fall On Me from Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Last year he presented “Solo”, his first solo song as a performer and composer. In January, it was the turn of “Close” and now it sweeps the streaming platforms with “Tu Luz Queda”, along with Sebastian Yatra.