Andrea Citterio’s Duke shows interest in Grotto, owner of the Gas brand

Duke srl, the investment holding of the entrepreneur Andrea Citterio, assisted by the lawyer Marco Corbetta, founder of the Dmc Associate Law Firm, presented a expression of interest in the acquisition of the Grotto Spa Company Complex, owner of Gas, the historic premium brand famous in the world of Italian denim. The project, reads a note, is aimed at recovering and relaunching the identity of the iconic brand, as well as enhancing the company’s know-how, through a significant and timely transformation of the business model and the development of international markets. The operation will also involve international investors.

Young and dynamic entrepreneur, with an important background in the Corporate Finance and Capital Market sectors, Andrea Citterio holds stakes and sits on the board of directors of companies belonging to various sectors, from fashion to robotics.

Since 2015 he has been particularly active in the lighting sector, as CEO and owner of the companies Penta, Castaldi and Arredoluce, which he recently grouped under Auralis, defining the first and only Italian lighting pole.