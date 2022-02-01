Andrea Crespi’s NFT of McCurry’s “Afghan Girl”

From films that could be Oscar nominees to new TV series, here is a selection of must-see releases scheduled for February.

Netflix

The Tinder scammer: Documentary made by the producers of “Hands off cats: hunt for an online killer” which tells the story of a man known as the Tinder scammer through the testimony of three women.

The Tinder scammer will be available from Wednesday 2 February.

Fidelity: Michele Riondino and Lucrezia Guidone are the protagonists of this film tells the story of a couple in which mutual trust begins to creak, until it causes it to explode.

Fidelity will be available from Monday 14 February.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Kanye West’s story and training path comes to Netflix in a three-episode documentary.

The first episode will be available from Wednesday 16 February.

Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – season 4: One of the platform’s flagship series returns for its fourth season. Waiting for Midge, who will be able to return to perform in total freedom, there will be changes that will upset her relationships.

The fourth season of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel will be available from Friday 18 February.

LOL 2 – Who laughs is out: Fedez and Frank Matano, who will replace Mara Maionchi, will do everything to make the new competitors of the second season laugh: Virginia Raffaele, Corrado Guzzanti, Diana Del Bufalo, Maccio Capatonda, Maria Di Biase, Mago Forest, Alice Mangione, Gianmarco Pozzoli, Tess Masazza and Max Angioni.

The second season of LOL – Who laughs is out will be available from Thursday 24 February.

Disney +

Pam & Tommy: Lily James and Sebastian Stan play the role of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in this miniseries that traces the events linked to the spread of the sex tape recorded during their honeymoon.

Pam & Tommy will be available from Wednesday 2 February.

The Walking Dead – season 6, part 2: The time has come to find out how one of the TV series that has kept us company for over 10 years will end.

The last 6 episodes of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead will be released every week starting from Monday 21 February.

Sky

Eiffel: For Valentine’s Day, Sky offers the fascinating story about the design and construction of one of the most visited and famous monuments of all time: the Eiffel Tower.

Eiffel will be available on Sky Cinema Uno from Monday 14 February.

Portofino hotels: This TV series takes us back to Italy in the 1920s, in one of the most fascinating and beautiful places: Portofino. It is here that Bella Ainsworth, daughter of a wealthy British industrialist and her husband Lord Cecil Ainsworth, decide to open a British-style hotel. Their stories will intertwine with those of local citizens and hotel guests.

Portofino hotels will be available on Sky Series from Monday 28 February.

Apple TV +

Suspicion: Five people – three men and two women – have their lives turned upside down after being identified by London police as suspects in the kidnapping and subsequent disappearance of the son of American media tycoon Katherine Newman, played by Uma Thurman.

Suspicion will be available from Friday 4th February.

Severance – Splitting: Thriller TV series set at Lumon Industries, a place where a “liquidation” program is used to separate the non-working memories of their employees from the working ones.

Severance will be available from Friday 18 February.

At Cinema

Murder on the Nile: Directed and starring Kenneth Branagh, the film is the sequel to Murder on the Orient Express and is the film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel “Poirot on the Nile“.

Murder on the Nile will be released in theaters Thursday 10 February.

PS Hard to forget, but February begins with a bang: Sanremo 2022.