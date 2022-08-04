Andrea Ierovolino may be dating Selena Gomez, but her net worth eclipses hers

ads

Considering her time in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has proven to be a remarkably well-adjusted celeb. Although audiences have been fascinated with her love life, she’s been pretty open about her various struggles and relationships, and now there’s new evidence that she may be romantically involved with Italian film producer Andrea Ierovolino.

What is Andrea Ierovolino net worth?

Andrea and Selena were spotted swimming together on a yacht off Positano, Italy. The two were seen shaking hands and swimming together, leading many to speculate that they were romantically involved.

The two first worked together on the 2016 film Dubious Battle, and were also spotted spending time together in 2019. After learning they might be a couple, many were understandably curious as to what might be. to be Andrea’s net worth.

Source: Getty Images

Andrea Ierovolino

Film producer

Net worth: 5 million

Jeff Mauro is an Italian-Canadian film producer and entrepreneur.

Date of birth: December 1, 1987

Place of birth: Cassino, Italy

Birth name: Andrea Iervolino

Father: Giovanni Iervolino

Mother: Sonia Iervolino

Much of Andrea’s production work has taken place in Italian films. In America, he’s probably best known for his work on projects like Beyond the Edge and Finding Steve McQueen. Although estimates of his net worth vary to some extent, it is clear that he has amassed a fair amount of wealth in the Italian film scene. Even with her millions, however, her net worth is overshadowed by her eventual romantic partner.

Selena Gomez is worth nearly $100 million.

While Andrea’s net worth is likely in the single-digit millions, Selena’s is over $95 million according to Bustle’s reports. The star’s substantial net worth doesn’t just come from her work as an actress on hit shows since she was quite young, but also from her career as a musician and from Rare Beauty, the cosmetics line she has. launched in 2020.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Source: Instagram

Selena has also worked as a producer through her production company July Moon Productions and has appeared on shows such as 13 Reasons Why, Only Murders in the Building and Selena + Chef. Although she’s only 30, Selena clearly makes money from a wide variety of sources, and her diverse sources of income are a huge piece of the puzzle when it comes to explaining her incredible success. .

Selena has not publicly said who she is dating.

While a relationship with Andrea certainly seems possible, Selena has yet to publicly acknowledge the relationship. Although she’s incredibly famous and has been candid about some details of her personal life on social media, Selena has struck a good balance between oversharing and overretaining. She seems to have it all figured out, and with a net worth like hers, there’s a lot of upside to what her life could look like in the future.

What this ultimately means for the actress’ love life remains unclear. What seems abundantly clear, however, is that whatever her next move is, she’ll likely be in the driver’s seat.

