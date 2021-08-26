News

Andrea Iervolino ends up in the gossip newspapers: photographed on the boat with Selena Gomez and friends

Monday 26 July 2021

The paparazzi intercepted the singer Selena Gomez, in the company also the producer cassinate Andrea Iervolino: the two were on a boat with some friends. US media believe Gomez may have a new partner.

Iervolino, film producer, was born into a family originally from Cassino. He made his debut in 2014 as a film producer in the United States. He was nominated one of the Dealmakers in 2015 and by Variety in 2016. In the same year he was ambassador of Italian cinema in the world for the Italian contemporary film festival and president of the Ischia global film and music fest. In 2020 he was named one of the most powerful film producers in the world on Variety 500.

Iervolino was appointed Knight of the Italian Republic on 18 June 2018 by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and by the Italian Consulate of Canada. This recognition is the Republic’s highest honor awarded for merits acquired by the nation in the fields of literature, arts, economics, public service, and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities.

