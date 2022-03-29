Andrea Legarreta and celebrities fire her with applause

Victoria Ruffo lamented the departure of the actress and said goodbye with an emotional message By: Valeria ContrerasN. SEA. 28. 2022

Instagram Raquel Pankowsky is fired with emotional messages

Raquel Pankowsky has died at the age of 69. the morning of this Monday, March 28; After confirming the departure of the actress, several celebrities used social networks to fire her amid applause and emotional messages.

One of the first to react was Andrea Legarretawho in the Hoy program together with the rest of his companions, lamented the death of the also comedianwhom they honored with applause.

“This very sad news has just been released, the beloved actress Raquel Pankowsky has passed away… We send our sincere condolences to her entire family,” said the driver.

Roxana Castellanos was another who, at the same time that she announced that Raquel Pankowsky lost her life, shook when saying goodbye with an emotional message.

“This Monday the actress Raquel Pankowsky passed away, we will certainly miss you very much. A charismatic and much loved actress. We raise a prayer for her eternal rest and ask for the resignation of her relatives. Rest in peace ”, detailed the actress of Neighbors.

Odalys Ramírez detailed: “We will remember her with a lot of love and affection, what a legacy she leaves.” Victoria Ruffo was moved by the news and on her Twitter profile she detailed along with heart emojis: “RIP my dear Raquel Pankowsky. Good way”.

Arturo Carmona was shocked by the news and said goodbye to her along with a photograph of the actress: “Fly high my dear Raquel Pankowsky, thank you for the honor of sharing the stage with you, in “MADURAS SOLTERAS Y DESPERADAS” rest in peace my “Lady Wonder” we will remember you with great affection. RIP”.

Édgar Vivar was another who lamented the death of his friend and colleague, for which he expressed his condolences on his Twitter account.

“It deeply hurts me to fire my friend Raquel Pankowsky. Thank you for more than 30 years of friendship, affection and smiles. Standing ovation”, highlighted the comedian.