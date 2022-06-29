Entertainment

Andrea Legarreta, does your marriage falter?, flirts in full Today

Flirty! Andrea Legarreta could not hide her most flirtatious side and came out in the middle of the Hoy Program, completely forgetting her marriage to singer Eric Rubín, with whom she has two daughters.

The beloved driver Today was completely distracted after watching Toñita and her dance partner, Spanish actor Jorge Loza, dance, which included a “shirt off”.

The handsome actor danced for the second time with the former member of La Academia after his original partner, Chao, said goodbye to the reality star competition of the Hoy Program.

Without a doubt, the track was altered at the moment that Loza revealed the evidence of his hard training on stage and with tremendous movements next to the Negra de Oro, which is why Andrea Legarreta He couldn’t hide his nervousness.

With a “I don’t know what I was going to tell them”, Galilea Montijo’s friend and colleague assured that she forgot her criticism after seeing how the handsome actor took off his shirt and soon filled Jorge Loza with compliments and then thanked him the hard work you are surely doing in the gym.

Legarreta confessed that she has known the celebrity from the reality show Guerreros 2020 and the difference in her anatomy from that reality show to today, which is part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, is evident.

The beauty of the actor definitely altered many, because even Emma Pulido, who acts as the Iron Judge, forgot this role and full of compliments to the handsome famous man, assuring that even she had a “joyful eye”.

Unfortunately, this broadcast of the reality show program today It has stood out more for the injuries and altercations that celebrities have had, especially in the rehearsals that are carried out in the forums.
Marie Claire, José Manuel Figueroa’s partner had to leave on an emergency stretcher after a heavy fall in a load; who has also shared ending up on the ground in rehearsals is the beautiful Lis Vega.

