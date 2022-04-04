Andrea Legarreta gives details about the baby she lost | instagram

Andrea Legarreta, famous 50-year-old actress and television host, was known by the Mexican audience for hosting the morning show Hoy, since 1998, for more than 20 years she has been on the show, apart from having all those titles, she has the role As a mother, she has two beautiful daughters with the famous singer Erik Rubín.

Erik Rubin 51 years old, he is famous for having been part of the band “Timbiriche”, they have been married since 2000, that is, they have been together for 22 years, as he had mentioned, their marriage resulted in two beautiful girls named Mia and Nina. He recently opened up a bit more about the baby he lost, as it turns out that before Nina’s arrival, Andrea Legarreta was pregnant and the gender of this baby is male.

The driver confessed that she would have wanted to have a child in her life, too, such a strong event obviously cannot be overcome, you learn to live with it, so it is obvious that talking about this hurts her, Andrea is very strong for having been able to move on and now that she feels a little more ready to be able to open up to it, the Mexican said:

“Look, the first baby I lost would have been a boy, they did a study of why and the reasons, what their gender was and it would have been a boy, after this loss we understood that if you are going to have a baby, the one you have will always be the Right…”

An air of nostalgia accompanied her while she gave these confessions, Andrea said that after this event they made the decision to go to couples therapy together with her husband, the healthiest thing between them, because there the therapist could help them and guide them on their way of channel or remove the pain and/or trauma that this left them.

“A few years ago we took therapy, in one of these crises, we decided to go. There are always people who help you, but I sincerely believe that therapy is not done alone. I think that the desire and commitment matter, we spent a while with this person from therapy, we didn’t connect much, not because it wasn’t good. We just decided to continue walking together and rediscover ourselves and fall in love again…”

Each couple overcomes the problems that arise in their own way, because each couple is different and not everything works for them.