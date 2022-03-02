Andrea Legarreta is insulted again by Alfredo Adame: “Without values, principles or scruples”

Alfredo Adame He continues to be immersed in scandals, one of the most recent being the street fight that he carried out with an entire family, but he also draws attention again due to the strong criticism in against the driver Andrea Legarretawhom he insulted and pointed out as responsible for causing layoffs within the television station where he currently works.

A few weeks ago, the controversial actor revived his lawsuit with Andrea Legarreta, who he claimed was the most hypocritical person he had ever met on television. However, he again gives something to talk about by saying that he got tired of dealing with all the people around him because they always envied him.

And it is that, as detailed during an interview with Agnes Morenocame to be listed as the most famous actor in all of Mexico and today he is the actor with the most leading roles worldwide, and enjoys a large number of records comparing himself with television personalities such as Silvia Pinal, Javier López Chabelo and Pati Chapoy.

“Nobody has sold more on television than me. ANDIn this Mexico nobody has made more television than me. I started the Hoy program doing seven hours a day, ”she recalled.

The presenter also stressed that he does not look for problems, because it is the people who look for him to hang on to his fame.

“I do not look for lawsuits, they look for me for their five minutes of fame and they want my reflectors“, he added.

In addition to lashing out again against his ex-wife Diana Goldenand Mari Paz Banquells, mother of his children, to whom Adame referred saying that “They are not ladies or women.” Likewise, he resumed his lawsuit with the actress and host Andrea Legarreta, whom he again pointed out as “a perverse, evil woman, without values, principles or scruples“.

According to his explanation, everything is due to “The curse of the handsome”, which consists of looking for a handsome man who makes them famous.

The strong accusations continued, saying that Erik Rubín’s wife has never been the owner of the “Hoy” program, where she currently shares the screen with Galilea Montijo.

Andrea has never been the main host of the program, neither has the merits nor has anything to do it. She and Martha Carrillo were the ones who gave the shows and Mr. (Guillermo) Ochoa vomited her, hated her for being a cretin, arrogant and arrogant“, he added.

She recalled that when she worked with her in the morning she was in charge of “plotting” against her and throwing her bosses over her.

“They didn’t run it for a reason, because theye felt like the first lady of Televisa. She offended the makeup artists”he detailed.

And he added that thanks to Andrea Legarreta they fired thirteen hosts from this program and eight producers, “because the lady snapped her fingers and went outside” and that the only reason she had was a friendship with a high-ranking executive of Televisa.

“It was four and a half years of fighting with this girl and putting up with the blows,” he said before confessing that he ended up leaving said program by his own decision since he couldn’t stand it, so he invented that he suffered from chronic fatigue from getting up early every the days.

