Andrea Legarreta leaves Hoy after video of Erik Rubín | Instagram

Extremely annoying!, They assure that this is how the beautiful host of the Hoy Program, Andrea Legarreta, is after a scandal was made of the alleged video in which they assure Erik Rubín kisses or was about to kiss Apio Quijano on stage.

According to Chacaleo, Andrea Legarreta would be extremely upset with Televisa indicating that a person from the company would have been the one who would release the video of her husband that went viral on social networks.

But not everything is bad news for the followers of Hoy and Andrea Legarreta, because according to what was shared, he would move away a little from the scandal, this leaving the program today and to Mexico alongside Erik Rubín and his daughters, Mía and Nina.

The also actress indicated on April 9 that she would take a couple of days with the family resting and enjoying; however, this Monday the 11th she will rejoin the morning star of Televisa.

Andrea Legarreta leaves Hoy after a video by Erik Rubín. Photo: Instagram.



Social networks caused a huge uproar by sharing the images in which the former Timbiriche can be seen with Quijano, too close, so much so that they seemed to have kissed.

Apio Quijano has already spoken about the images, showing annoyance and asking for respect, assuring that Erik Rubín was only helping him because he would have been left without a microphone, which is why he decided to share it so that the public could enjoy their voices.

Let us remember that much has been said about whether Andrea Legarreta and Rubín will continue or not as a couple, since divorce rumors have been a lot in their years of marriage. Even the famous Alfredo Adame has been involved in this issue, at first unintentionally.

The driver was questioned after an audio was leaked where he spoke really badly about Andrea Legarreta and assured that he would have been unfaithful to the former Timbiriche on more than one occasion, for which he even assured that they called him “unicorn”.