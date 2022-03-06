Andrea Legarreta recommends the actress of ‘My fortune is to love you’ to see a psychiatrist

The host of the program “Hoy” Andrea Legarreta constantly impresses her fans by posing with her best outfits, either for social networks or for the Televisa morning show; however, now it has become a trend not because of her wardrobebut because of what she told actress Michelle González live about her role as Olga in “Mi fortuna es amarte”.

Legarreta, who is originally from Mexico City, has conquered Mexican viewers because she has a long history, since she began to have special appearances in certain programs since she was 8 years old, always showing that she has talent and charisma. This time, although her words were harsh, it was only a joke.

During an activity for the “Hoy” program, Andrea judged that Olga’s actions in the soap opera were deplorable and he said it in front of the actress: “What is tasty about her, she is guilty, she urgently needs psychiatric help, to put her in jail, what she did to the child has to be judged strongly.”

And there were several scenes in which Olga drugged Vicente “Chente” Ramírez Pérez, David Zepeda’s character, to have sex with himAs well as when she pretended that his son pushed her down the stairs. In her defense, Michelle said that “There are times when people are confused, and they need help to come to their senses”. It was all part of a section discussing the drama in a humorous way.

“Mi fortuna es amarte” is a Mexican telenovela produced by Nicandro Díaz González for Televisa, which began broadcasting in 2021. The telenovela is a version of the Colombian story I love her to die by Luis Felipe Salamanca, being adapted by Juan Carlos Alcalá, which premiered on Las Estrellas on November 8, 2021, replacing “Vencer el Past”, which starred Angelique Boyer, Erika Buenfil and Sebastian Rulli.

Instead, this production is starring Susana González and David Zepeda, along with Chantal Andere, Sergio Sendel, Lisset, Michelle González and Omar Fierro in the antagonistic roles, which has been a complete success.

