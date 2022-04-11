Andrea Legarreta sent a strong message to Ángela Aguilar after leaking photos with Gussy Lau

Photo: Instagram/@angelaaguilar_icon

Angela Aguilar is in the public eye for a few leaked photos that went viral because revealed their romantic relationship with Gussy Lau, a 33-year-old composer from Sinaloa. After the controversy that broke out, some users of social networks and figures from the show business sympathized with the young performer, such was the case of Andrea Legarreta, who also shared some advice.

It was during a live broadcast of the program Today where the driver took the opportunity to talk about the recent controversy regarding the interpreter Actually, where they see me, your blood in my body, tell me how you wantamong other songs. To begin with, production resumed a Fragment of the video that Ángela Aguilar uploaded on her Instagram account in response to the attacks she has received for these photos.

After hearing that the member of the Aguilar dynasty feels violated by the invasion of her privacy, the morning’s hosts commented on the situation. It was at that moment when Andrea Legarreta took the floor to advise that the singer take care that the photographs she takes make her feel comfortable because when shared on the internet you never know where they might end up.

These were the images where Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau appeared very close. (Photo: Twitter)

“Watch out, beautiful Angela. It is also an image that, if they are boyfriends, I have seen many boyfriends who upload photos just like that, as it became fashionable that they suck their tongues. But obviously if she doesn’t like it, if she doesn’t agree, well, watch out for all the girls, all the boys, don’t let them take certain photos”, he declared.

During the intervention, Andrea Legarreta positioned herself in favor of Ángela Aguilar by assuring that many couples usually share similar content on their social networks, but the problem in this case was that they did not have the approval of at least one of the parts. For that reason, she asked to remain alert to any person and, in the case of artists, to the suitors they may have.

“There’s nothing wrong with it and no one thinks badly of you either”, he reiterated. “There is never a lack of an abusive boyfriend or someone who wants to go too far and maybe the one you trust later disappoints you,” she warned.

Ángela Aguilar is 18 years old while Gussy Lau is 33. (Photo: @angela_aguilar, @Gussylau)

As mentioned above, the presenter was not the only one to express her opinion on the matter, she also did Galilea Montijowho lamented the situation she is going through and tried to sympathize with her by agreeing that she must have felt quite disappointed because the vote of confidence she had given was broken.

“Poor Angela because she must indeed feel cheated, but I also think that […] I think she felt more disappointed by him because at that moment she considered him her boyfriend because maybe they were getting to know each other, going out and indeed, If you don’t agree with something, why does the other person share it?that’s why there are two, the two must agree on something, why does he share it, “he said.

The presenters of the Televisa morning show have not been the only ones to express their support for the singer. Ana Bárbara, whom the singer even considers as an aunt, Amandititita, Johnny Caz and her cousin, Majo Aguilarthey also sent him shows of support in the comment box of his Instagram post.

The singer shared a video in which she said she felt violated (Photo: Instagram/@angela_aguilar_)

“I love you and you are a queen with a very beautiful soul, and most importantly, you trust because you are good! And that is the greatest treasure that a human being can have!”, wrote the author of In fact. “I respect you, I admire you a lot, I support you. I don’t know what happened, but I’m sure you don’t have to explain anything, just live, and spread that light in a harsh world. We love you.”, added the interpreter of Metrosexual.

