Andrea Legarreta, Yuri and Ninel Conde support Cristián de la Fuente after his daughter was shot

It’s hours of worry for Christian of the Source and his family. Instead of celebrating his 48th birthday, the actor is aware of the health of his daughter, Laura de la Fuente, who was shot in the leg.

The young woman and the Chilean actor were approached in the afternoon of this Thursday by criminals who wanted to ambush the car in which they were traveling to steal the vehicle. It all happened on a highway in Santiago de Chile, where strangers approached them on motorcycles.

While trying to repel the assault, one of the assailants shot and wounded Cristián de la Fuente’s daughter in her leg. This caused the television presenter to take Laura de la Fuente to a health center by her own means to receive medical assistance.

The Chilean actor gave details of his daughter’s state of health, confirming that the young woman entered the pavilion. What’s more He asked them to “pray that the bullet did not do much damage” and jail for the criminals who shot Lau.

Messages of support for Cristián de la Fuente from Yuri, Ninel Conde and Andrea Legarreta

After sharing the situation his daughter is experiencing on his Instagram account, Cristián de la Fuente received signs of support from different faces of the show. Yuri, Ninel Conde, Andrea Legarreta, Andrés de León and names linked to Chilean entertainment dedicated heartfelt words to the actor and his daughter Laura de la Fuente.

“I pray to God for Lau and for you! Everything will be alright!!”wrote Andrea Legarreta. “God with her! Everything will be fine”, Ninel Conde commented. While Sebastián Rulli wrote: “You have the prayers of all of us and the blessing of God! May everything go well friend! Much love !!!”.

“Dear @iamdelafuente, all my good energies for Lau at this moment, I am in shock and terrified with this, it is horrible what is happening with crime today in our country. A big hug for your beautiful family, I’m sure everything will be fine,” were the words of the singer Andrés de León.

His colleagues Américo and Luis Jara published: “That’s where we’re at, friend” and “Cristian. I’m affected and worried but confident that everything will turn out well. I love you very much.”respectively.

“Dear friend, our prayers and prayers to 100!”Yuri commented.