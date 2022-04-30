Andrea Meza enjoys the beaches of Miami and surprises her fans with a sensual one-piece swimsuit | PHOTOS

Andrea Meza, who was recently Miss Universe, is the queen of social networks, mainly Instagram, where she usually posts her best outfits and shares moments of her private life; On this occasion, she uploaded a couple of photos in which she is seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit, but low-cut, with which she was able to show off her charms in Miami.

The former Miss Universe moved to the United States, more precisely to the city of Miami to join the successful programs “At home with Telemundo” and “Latin Now” of the acclaimed Hispanic television network.

Andrea Meza always captivates her fans

The beautiful driver wore a one-piece swimsuit with floral prints; To complete her outfit, she wore large-frame sunglasses, gold earrings and nude-toned makeup; her hair was worn loose.

Meza was the winner of Miss Universe 2020, this edition of the beauty pageant was delayed by Covid-19 and the Mexican had her reign during 2021, which only lasted seven months; Her fans lamented this, because they wanted to see her longer as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Andrea is the third Mexican to become Miss Universe, behind Ximena Navarrete who won the crown in 2010 and Lupita Jones in 1991. Meanwhile, the former model from Chihuahua will be a television presenter for Telemundo, where it seems that she is more than happy.

