Andrea Meza, proud of the Barbie created in her image and likeness

James 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 68 Views

the mexican model andrea mezaformer Miss Mexico and Miss Universe 2020, showed through her social networks a Barbie created in his image and likeness.

It is a doll with the outfit that the supermodel wore at the gala of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021and is the work of a Mexican designer named Jesus Medina.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Rumors of romance between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans grow

Rumors of a possible romance between Cuban actress Ana de Armas and the american Chris …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved