Andrea Meza, proud of the Barbie created in her image and likeness

the mexican model andrea mezaformer Miss Mexico and Miss Universe 2020, showed through her social networks a Barbie created in his image and likeness.

It is a doll with the outfit that the supermodel wore at the gala of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021and is the work of a Mexican designer named Jesus Medina.

The personalized version of the famous doll of Mattel wears the dress with which andrea meza He grabbed all eyes on the red carpet.

The Barbie, inspired by the 27-year-old driver from Chihuahua, wears a fuchsia pink mini dress with a huge ruffle on the left side, emulating the remembered Moonsori design, high strap sandals, earrings, bracelet and the precious diamond crown.

The renowned designer from Villa Guerrero, State of Mexico, also recreated the outfit with which Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020 and became the third Mexican to hold the title of the most beautiful woman in the world.

Among the most famous personalized Barbies created by Jesu’s Medina, those of billie eilish, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, vera wang, donatella versace, Kendall Jenner, kim kardashian, haley bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Eiza Gonzalez.

andrea meza moved to the city of MiamiFlorida, to join the talent of the Hispanic television network’s “En casa con Telemundo” and “Latinx Now” programs Telemundo ending the shortest reign in the history of the Miss Universe pageant.

Since her debut as a television presenter, the former beauty queen, originally from Chihuahua, has conquered the Latin audience with her charm and talent, added to her extraordinary beauty and her incomparable style, as well as a statuesque figure.

Every time he appears on the hit shows Telemundodoes so wearing dazzling outfits by famous designers, with the advice of Dominican stylist Reading Pantaleón.

The model and television presenter has become one of the most influential faces in the industry and in recent times has starred in memorable photo shoots and successful advertising campaigns for high-profile firms.

On March 20, the Chihuahuan software engineer also participated in the 2022 New York Half Marathon with the noble purpose of raising funds for Smile Train, a charity that provides free treatment to children with cleft lip and palate.