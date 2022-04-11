Andrea Meza shows up to her tonsils with an open floral dress up to her thigh | Special: Instagram

former beauty queen, andrea mezapublished a series of poses through his social networks in which he appears showing even the tonsils wearing a floral dress open to the thigh from San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur.

Flaunting her statuesque figure, Andrea Meza modeled an off-white maxi slip dress with a floral print with a deep V-neckline, thin straps and a long side slit that she accessorized with silver accessories, sunglasses and flat strappy sandals.

The 27-year-old driver from Chihuahua posed captivatingly in front of the camera from one of the main tourist destinations in Mexico, showing off her long, straightened brown hair and metallic makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and full chocolate lips.

At the end of the shortest reign in the history of the Miss Universe pageant, Andrea Meza, moved to the city of Miami, Florida, to join the talent of the programs “At home with Telemundo” and “Latinx Now” of the Hispanic television network Telemundo.

Since then, Andrea Meza, adorns each broadcast of Telemundo’s national entertainment programs dressed in exquisite outfits of renowned fashion designers advised by the renowned Dominican stylist Reading Pantaleón.

Since her debut as a television presenter, the former beauty queen from Chihuahua, has conquered the Hispanic audience with his charming personalityher undeniable talent, her incomparable beauty, her exquisite style and her statuesque figure.

The Chihuahuan software engineer announced through her official accounts that will be one of the presenters of the delivery ceremony of the Latin American Music Awards 2022 which will be broadcast live on Telemundo on April 21 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Model, former beauty queen and television presenter is one of the most influential faces in the entertainment industry and in recent times it has adorned memorable photo sessions and successful advertising campaigns for prestigious brands.

Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020 during a contest postponed for several months due to the health contingency and on a historic night for the Aztec country became the third Mexican to hold the title of the most beautiful woman in the world.