Andrea Meza with an elegant dress in Mexicana Universal

The beauty queen is a fan of sharing every detail of her life with her followers, including beautiful outfitsyesterday was one of these, since she captivated Mexicana Universal with a gala dress embroidered in rhinestones, this woman is a true beauty.

It may interest you: Débora Hallal says goodbye spectacularly in a blue dress

Andrea Meza was part of the final of the Mexicana Universal beauty pageant, where she looked divine with a formal dress embroidered in rhinestones, which formed small flowers throughout the garment, in addition to having transparencies in the chest area.

In these photos, she wore her hair loose and wavy, while her makeup included pink shadows, black eyeliner and nude lips. Obviously the accessories could not be missing, so she added some silver earrings and some rings on her fingers in red.

It may interest you: Luis Miguel reappears and falls in love, they call him “papucho”

But he not only showed us off through his stories This dress also wore a beige one, which was a mermaid cut and had a tulle detail in the breast area, this undoubtedly raised the outfit, she also wore her hair tied up with a high bun.

It shone last night. In social media Comments have emerged about how well Andrea Meza and Ximena Navarrete drove, since apparently there were several mistakes during the night, and obviously these beauties saved the event, everyone was more delighted with them than with the contestants.

Andrea Meza not only gave us professionalism and beauty, she also shared the iconic entrance of the three miss Universe Mexican women yesterday, where Lupita Jones wore a pompous green dress, Ximena Navarrete a white one and the current host of Telemundo, a red mermaid cut.

Garment with which he showed off his charms. So far it is the only thing he has shared about last night, in addition to his stories, but surely during the day he will surprise us with details, what a pity that his stay in Mexico It was so short, we miss it.

Since we assume that today he is already flying to Miami to appear on the En casa con Telemundo. We will keep you posted on any developments in the coming hours, as we want to know the details of your flight.

Andrea Meza captivates at Mexicana Universal with a beaded embroidered gala dress. instagram special



we miss ryan antonio doing their Tiktoks in this event. Do not forget to follow this beautiful woman on social networks, since you will be able to know her trajectory and she will also give you ideas to dress on special occasions or on a daily basis, what better than learning from an expert.