Andrea Meza with an elegant white dress with openings

The ex miss Universe She is a fan of sharing details of her life and beautiful outfits with all her followers, and today was no exception, as she dazzled with elegance by posing in a white dress with openings, which made her look like an angel.

Andrea Meza always looks beautifull with what she wears and today she did it again, since she appeared in a long tight white dress, a garment that made her look like a queen. This dress was one-sleeved and with an outdated opening on her right thigh.

A detail that highlighted her toned legs, in addition to another at the waist that marked that area, her dress was super elegant. This garment was combined with shoes white closed, which were perfectly, white is divine to the former Miss Universe.

Her hair was loose and wavy, while her makeup consisted of brown shadows, black eyeliner and nude lips. His obvious accessories could not be missing, so he combined his outfit with golden earrings. andrea meza decided to add a touch of fun to this photograph.

Since he accompanied her with this message, “Here I come, I’m going to the oxxo”, so perfect even to go to the supermarket. Immediately, his followers began to fill the publication with many compliments, which highlighted his beauty and his good sense of humor.

Some of the comments were, “so casual pal Oxxo, you look beautiful Miss Universe!!”, “Andrea Meza, the third miss Universe Mexican”, you can tell they adore her. Through her stories, she also shared some compliments that were given to her for how beautiful she looks in that dress of hers.

So far they are the only news that the model has shared in her social mediaalthough we are satisfied that she publishes these beautiful garments that highlight her charms and that also give her followers ideas to wear.

This dress, for example, is ideal for a super elegant night, to which you can change the shoes to raise the level and show off some other hairstyle, it’s all about the creativity that you have to wear, although with the help of an expert it is not that difficult.

We will keep you abreast of any news that arises on social networks, whether it is about outfits or work projects, since later it gives us surprises from Telemundolike the interviews he was doing with several artists that were divine.