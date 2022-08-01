Andrea Muñoz, talks about the kiss that occurred with Bad Bunny

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is one of the most recognized artists in the urban genre who now makes his debut as an actor, in the film Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, along with other big screen stars like Joey King and Sandra Bullock.

Its launch is expected to take place on August 4 in the country’s movie theaters.

Meanwhile, one of the scenes that captivated the most is one in which a Colombian woman appears: Andrea Muñoz, who in the film has a sentimental bond with the singer. For this, she told how was his experience working with the famous.

A Colombian in Hollywood

Muñoz spoke with the program The net and revealed details of what his experience was like in one of the most exclusive settings for filming: Hollywood.

To begin with, he talked about how he felt on the recording days: “I was very scared the first day, because it was the first time who was in such a large production. Time is gold there, there is no time to lose, and if you do it wrong, you are canceled from Hollywood forever.

How was the kiss with the famous?

As he pointed out, he assured in the dialogue that “there was no time to get to know each other that day”, and “breaking the ice was giving us a kiss, we didn’t have time. That day we worked on location and with the evening light, ”she specified while a smile did not fade from her face.

The Colombian spoke about the personality of the reggaeton player: “He is more shy, a little more quiet. He is very tender, he is very sweet, ”she assured.

In addition, he described the moments before the scene that caught the attention of the singer’s followers: “I looked at him and he looked at me, and I said: ‘But how is the kiss going to be?’ Then the director said: ‘As if they loved each other,’” he added with a laugh.

It was then that they looked at each other and said “damn it”, referring to the fact that they did not know what kind of kiss they should give each other. However, he noted that “he was very respectful, very affectionate. There was a lot of chemistry in front of the camera, so the director was very happy.”

Bad Bunny sings one of RBD’s most iconic songs

After the release of his album a summer without you, the Puerto Rican caused a sensation among his loyal followers on social networks with a series of contents in which he interpreted and enjoyed the songs that make up this musical production. Weeks ago, the singer offered a small concert through Instagram, where he danced and shared some of these songs with his fans.

But in recent days, the artist decided to travel back in time and create a cover typical of a famous song by RBD, a renowned Mexican band that shows that it continues to succeed.

As can be seen on the official TikTok account of the reggaeton player, a clip went viral among users of the social network, due to the style he implemented to interpret Save metheme that is sung by Anahí Puente.

“Little by little the heart loses faith, loses its voice. Save me from oblivion, save me from the dark”is heard in the video, where the Puerto Rican already adds more than 685,000 likes and over nine million views.

The video, like many that the artist publishes, did not go unnoticed, and had hundreds of reactions from his audience who praised and criticized his particular video.

It should be remembered that the members of this emblematic former musical group continue to make history each with their artistic careers.