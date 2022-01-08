Andrea Pisani of the Panpers is the double of a famous singer: do you know who he is?

Have you ever noticed that Andrea Pisani of the Panpers has an incredible resemblance to a very famous singer? That’s who it is.

Andrea Pisani is a very popular Italian comedian. His notoriety came thanks to his many participations in the comedy show Colorado, a program that airs on Italia Uno. In the show he highlighted his talent thanks to his comedian PanPers.

The duo, made up of Andrea and Luca Peracino, in 2008 they were part of the cast of the Zelig Laboratory in Turin. An adventure that led him to cinematic success. It was with Luca that his debut on the big screen with the film arrived Brain drain, a 2013 film by Paolo Ruffini, as well as a Colorado host.

Over the years he has then taken part in numerous film projects, such as Babysitters in 2016 and then the following year in film Class Z, where he was the protagonist. He then partnered with the Disney Channel for TV series On tour And Life Bites.

As you can see, despite being young, born in 1987, Andrea boasts an enviable career. But have you ever noticed that the actor looks a lot like a very famous Italian singer? That’s who it is.

Andrea Pisani of the Panpers is the same as Riccardo Zanotti: striking resemblance

In show business I am common the similarities between actors, singers, conductors and characters of the showbiz. Just think of Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal, but also of Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard. Without thinking of actresses Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley.

But also in the world of Italian television, cinema and music we find “doubles”. This is precisely the case with Andrea Pisani and Riccardo Zanotti. The comedian and the leader of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins musical group appear to be brothers. An incredible similarity.

In fact, the two have the same build, the same colors, the same cut of the eyes and even the same hairline. Who knows if anyone will have pointed this out to him. Also because we are talking about two popular characters.

If Andrea is a famous actor, we can also say the same of Riccardo Zanotti, singer of the Pinguini Tattici Nuclerai, who has achieved great popularity thanks to his participation in the Sanremo Festival with the Bergamo group.