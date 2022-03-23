Andrea Rivera leaves Wapa TV for TeleOnce

The host Andrea Rivera this afternoon became the most recent talent of Wapa Television to announce his departure from Channel 4 to join TeleOnceas part of the Las Noticias team.

As of April 4, Rivera will be in charge of informing the public about events in the entertainment world through a new entertainment segment on the Channel 11 newscast.

Rivera, who worked as a presenter on the program “Long live the afternoon”will join other communicators like celimar adames, Deborah Martorell, Angel “Gary” Rodriguez, Yesenia Torres and Francis Roseswho, like her, made the leap from Wapa Televisión to TeleOnce.

“I feel happy with this new chapter in my life. I am very grateful for the opportunities presented to me. Excited to start this new adventure at Las Noticias de TeleOnce as an entertainment reporter. Little by little I continue to evolve, grow and give my best to bring the best vibes, meet the expectations of the Puerto Rican viewers who always receive me with so much affection and continue adding stories on this beautiful day,” Rivera said in a statement. .

As of yesterday, Monday, March 21, “Viva la tarde” was renewed and added new segments aimed at laughter. The entertainment program, which is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 1:00 pm, also premiered graphic elements and scenery.

The program has Aunt Guerrero, one of the best comedians in Puerto Rico. However, this time, she will not be the one to make people laugh, but instead, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, she will receive three people who will tell her jokes and she will evaluate who does it better. The winners of Monday and Wednesday, in addition to winning various prizes, will meet on Fridays to define the winner of the week for more prizes that could be in cash.