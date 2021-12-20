Andrea Siccardi, your ally for perfect physical shape – Sanremonews.it

Andrea Siccardi becomes one of the best known personal trainers in Sanremo about ten years ago, after graduating in Motor Sciences. Today, he relies on The Club di Sanremo gym for indoor training but also carries out part of his work independently by taking advantage of the numerous parks that the city of music offers.

The continuous studies that Andrea does every year to keep up to date and to deepen the training topics are of considerable importance. One of the areas in which he specializes is certainly that of fitness, that is everything related to muscle mass, weight loss and functional training, he also deals with athletic preparation and motor re-education.

Completely wrong, like the total absence of physical activity, is the excess of the latter, in fact one must not exceed with too frequent and unregulated workouts. It is also fundamental to rest adequately, not to have too restrictive nutrition and a restrictive lifestyle because it would not be possible to maintain the benefits of a workout in the long term. Nutrition is very important not only for achieving good results but also for maintaining good health.

The two biggest risks that instead concern training at home, without the help of a competent person in the sector, are the risk of not being able to provide the right stimuli to the body at a muscular level and that of being seriously injured. The use of unprofessional equipment combined with incorrect training techniques can lead to major musculoskeletal problems.

Andrea Siccardi offers its customers customized training programs based on the characteristics and needs of the individual, optimizing the time to reach a set goal and reducing the risk of injury.

