Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma: this was their wedding – People – Culture

This Saturday April 16, Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma said yes in a great celebration that took place at the Hotel El Prado in Barranquilla, in which for many of his followers it would be ‘the wedding of the year’.

The influencer shared several photos and videos of each of the moments of the celebration in her Instagram stories, from the walk to the altar, accompanied by her father, Eduardo Ospino, to the presentations of artists such as Karen Lizarazo or Mr Black.

Previously, Valdiri had mentioned that she would be wearing various dresses during the night. Initially, she wore a white silk one with an embroidered veil and a tiara. It is known that all the designs are from the Venezuelan Armando Maya.

“This invitation is to show you a little bit of our love (…) I think that beautiful love should be hidden and lived only by two people“Valdiri said in a short speech he gave at the beginning of the reception.

Images of the party were also shared, in which some 200 attendees participated, including various celebrities and influencers, such as Epa Colombia, La Jessu, Karen Lizarazo or Mr Black, Yuranis León, Beele, among others. The images reveal a great celebration, full of music.

(You can read: Andrea Valdiri will invite 10 followers to her wedding with Felipe Saruma).

In addition, ten Valdiri followers were able to attend the wedding. The influencer surprised them by giving each of them an iPhone.

Now if the marriage of the valdiri with those gifts makes sense 🎁😂 That’s right 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DLtzIQrgNP — daniaovalle! ⚡ (@daniaovalle__) April 17, 2022

Several network users were following the event, commenting on the night’s costume changes and the presentations of the different artists.

More news

-Epa Colombia will give a million in the rain of envelopes to Andrea Valdiri

-Andrea Valdiri explained why she does not talk about her relationship with Felipe Saruma

-Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma invite their friends to their wedding with Whiskey