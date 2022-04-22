Andrea Valdiri: This was her astronomical wedding cake with Felipe Saruma – People – Culture

With guests from the world of entertainment such as Daneydi Barreira, ‘Epa Colombia’, Valentina Ruiz, ‘La Jesu’ and the champeta singer Mr. Black, the wedding of content creators Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma has aroused different reactions in networks social. One of the things that caught the attention of Internet users was the huge cake for more than 200 people.

(You may be interested: Yeferson Cossio will invite 15 followers to a party in Guatapé)

Standing over two meters tall, the cake was one of the most visible highlights of the wedding because, even though all 200 guests ate, there was a lot of cake left over. So to finish dividing up the cake, the couple decided to send plastic-wrapped cake slices to their guests’ homes.

In an Instagram video you can hear the barranquillera saying between laughs “It just can’t be. Two years eating pudding, gentlemen. This cannot be, and now what are we going to do?”.

(Also read: ‘The Challenge: The Box’: Ex-participant recounts his experience with grooming).

In addition to that, as a souvenir of their wedding, the couple gave each guest an 18-karat gold coin with the wedding date engraved. In addition, each one of the ten followers that the couple invited to their wedding received an iPhone 11 and the waiters were given tablets, televisions and cell phones. In an interview she did with ‘El Espectador’, the influencer from Barranquilla stated that she is “a very grateful woman and I give the people who help me the opportunity to share my joys.”

During the development of the ceremony and celebration of her luxurious wedding, Andrea Valdiri wore three dresses at different times, all were designed on request by Armando Amaya, who has already dressed Valdiri on other occasions.

What many have called ‘The wedding of the year’ has also received several criticisms for the age difference between the couple. Andrea Valdiri is 30 years old, that is, she is seven years older than her husband Felipe Saruma, 23.. However, the woman from Barranquilla has not been daunted by these comments and, in fact, has joked about them saying that she remained beautiful and saw life “pink” thanks to her husband’s collagen, in an Instagram video she stated ” Long live the chickens!”

Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma

The rumors of the beginning of a love relationship between the husband today began after Valdiri’s brief affair of just over three months with the singer Lowe León, whom he broke up with in late 2020 while pregnant with their second daughter Adhara.

Internet users began to doubt the nature of the relationship between the Barranquilla dancer and Saruma because they were constantly seen together at public events, even the Santander content creator brought flowers to Valdiri once she left an aesthetic intervention.

Saruma and Valdiri did not make a public announcement directly claiming to be a couple, however, they did show themselves as one through their social networks. The relationship was confirmed at the end of 2021 in a video where Andrea is seen calling Felipe’s parents “in-laws”.

Related topics