Andrea’s defense collapses. He will go to the bar in the USA

Bad news for Prince Andrew. Yesterday, New York Court Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s request for dismissal of the civil action against him. The woman, who was the first very young victim of the billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell, accuses the Queen’s second son of sexually assaulting her on three occasions, in the mansion of Epstein – of whom the Duke of York was a friend – when she was still a minor. The request for compensation is justified precisely by the emotional stress resulting from the assaults. The Sovereign’s favorite son has always firmly rejected all accusations, even claiming that he does not remember the girl. However, the request made by the prince’s lawyers was not based on this, but on a legal quibble. In fact, it was argued that Giuffre, now 38, had already signed a liberating agreement with Epstein in 2009 that was also supposed to protect the Prince from any legal action.

According to the interpretation of her defenders, in fact, in exchange for the 500 thousand dollars paid to the woman by Epstein, the lady renounced to take action against other people who could have been the recipients of the same accusations. Nowhere was Prince Andrew mentioned. The judge stressed this by explaining that it is too early, at this stage of the proceedings, to make a decision on the attempt to undermine Giuffre’s allegations, even if this will be allowed during the trial. “The role of the Court at the moment is to understand if there are two reasonable interpretations of the agreement …” Kaplan explained in his motivations, thus conferring another very serious blow to the Prince’s reputation, already heavily compromised by the controversial friendship. which for years linked him to the Epstein-Maxwell couple.

Elisabetta has no intention of paying the very high bills of Andrea’s lawyers. For this reason the duke would have put up for sale the wonderful Swiss chalet he bought with his wife in 2014 for the beauty of 18 million pounds, a third of which was paid only last November after another legal battle with the former owner. It is not excluded that with the proceeds from the sale of the property Andrea still intends to try to reach an extra-judicial agreement with Giuffre, thus putting an end to the case before reaching the trial.

It would seem, an implicit admission of guilt, but the alternatives are not comforting, neither for him, nor for the Royal Family. “Beyond the possible appeals – explains Carolin Davies in the Guardian – the Prince is faced with the possibility of having to present evidence in a lawsuit for sexual harassment and having to face a dispute over aspects of his private life to defend the own reputation. Win or lose, this is an unprecedented chapter in the modern history of the Royal Family. “