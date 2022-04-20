Andreea Rabciuc, the search for the missing girl continues also on phones and social networks

Investigators at work to trace any movements made Andreea Rabciuc, the 27-year-old of Romanian origin, who disappeared from the morning of 12 March. Her boyfriend is under investigation for kidnapping

Investigators’ searches are also concentrated on the web and social networks to “trace” any movements made by Andreea Rabciuc, the 27-year-old of Romanian origin, who disappeared from the morning of March 12, when she moved away from land in the countryside of Montecarotto near Ancona, where she had spent the night with her boyfriend Simone Gresti and two other people.

I sift through smartphones deepening Missing girl: a medium also participates in the research There are at least four smartphones, including that of the 27-year-old, analyzed by the forensic analyst Luca Russo, the expert in charge of repeatable and non-repeatable investigations by the prosecutor Irene Bilotta in the investigation for the crime of kidnapping that sees Gresti himself under investigation, 43 years old, from Maiolati Spontini (Ancona), hauler. It was the latter who returned the girl’s mobile phone to Andreea’s mother, reporting that she had left it with her before leaving on foot.

The boyfriend version of the missing girl According to Gresti, who had quarreled with his fiancée on the evening of 11 March and who denies any wrongdoing on her disappearance, the 27-year-old would be alive, she would be hiding. The 43-year-old also hypothesized Andreea’s use of some social profiles. The defense of Gresti is carrying out research not only defensive. Through the investigation agency, in addition to traditional information activities and technological means including drones, the defense has also fielded a ‘medium’.

The investigations For their part, the investigators continue the complex scientific investigative activities (including on clothing and cars) and research, which involve the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Jesi and the Ancona Investigative Unit, with all the available resources, working day and night. night to look for any useful trace. Among these actions also those of the analyst Luca Russo, with a team of specialists, aimed at reconstructing the physical and ‘virtual’ movements of the 27-year-old: from the first investigations, however, no action on social networks has emerged so far that can be linked to Andreea after his death. . Molecular dogs are also used in the Montecarotto area to search for the girl