Andreea’s sister on Gabriel Villanueva: “It would be a tragedy if he is discharged”

The legal representative of the relatives of the deceased young Andreea Celea, Sylvio Hodos, asked the court that Gabriel Villanueva serve 30 years in prison as established by the Penal Code, for the aggravating circumstances committed that accompanied the homicide.

“What we want to show is that what happened was not necessarily a murder, but also an aggravated homicide,” explained Hodos outside the first criminal chamber of the National District Court of Appeal.

Hodos explained that they want ratify the previous sentence of 20 years and reach 30 years for the crimes and crimes that Villanueva committed.

“According to the Penal Code, if a homicide is accompanied by another crime, it can reach 30 years, and what are the accompanying crimes and offenses? The theft of the cell phone, the escape, also the violation of a restraining order. A single aggravating circumstance is enough to reach 30 years and there are several, “said the lawyer of the Celea family.

The present day, Gabriel Villanueva’s defense is asking the court to discharge him.

“It would be a tragedy if he is discharged, because my sister was a victim and thank God we were able to stop him, but if the process had not ended, he would be on the street ending lives, because whoever does it once, does it twice,” said Cezara Voicila, sister of Andreea Celea.

“We are asking for 10 years so that the sentence reaches 30 years, because we know and we have evidence that the same sentence is carried to 30 years,” added Cezara.

The tragedy

Andreea Celea fell from the eighth floor of a hotel located in the Bella Vista sector, on September 1, 2018.

Celea maintained a relationship of two years and 8 months with Gabriel Villanueva and the Prosecutor’s Office says that several times the family had to go to the residence where Villanueva and Celea lived, due to the mistreatment the victim received.

Before the events of September 1, 2018, Villanueva had received a restraining order.