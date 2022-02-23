Andrés “el Ruso” Flores announces the end of his career

At 31 years old, Andrés Flores, better known as “el Ruso”, announced the end of his career after a 13-year career where he appeared as one of the captains of the El Salvador national team, an MLS player with the Portland Timbers, and champion with Metapán.

“I say goodbye to my career as a footballer feeling very lucky to have lived my dream for 13 years. It was an incredible stage in my life, in so many places, with so many stories and diverse experiences. Even the pride of representing my country and leading it as captain,” Flores wrote on his Twitter account where he announced his retirement.

He played in a total of five teams: in El Salvador he appeared in Metapán, he also played in Denmark’s Viborg FF, and had a great career in the United States with the NY Cosmos (NASL), the Portland Timbers (MLS) and in Río Grande. Valley (USL).

In El Salvador he won two championship titles with Metapán between 2013-2013, he was twice champion in the NASL between 2016-2015, champion in Denmark between 2012-2013 and runner-up in the MLS in 2018.

The “Russian” played 195 games for his five teams and scored a total of 25 goals.

THE SELECTION

In national teams, Andrés Flores began his career from the sub-21 and sub-23. He was linked to the senior team from 2013 to 2022, playing in World Cup qualifiers, the League of Nations, the Gold Cup and the Central American Cup. In total he played 72 games with all the national teams.