Andrés Fassi responds to Dibu Martínez for ‘disrespecting’ the TRI

After the goalkeeper of the Argentina National Team, Emiliano ‘El Dibu’ Martinez went viral for his reaction upon learning that Mexico will be his rival in the Group Phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the former director of the Tuzos del Pachuca, the Argentine Andres Fassi, He assured that the goalkeeper of the albiceleste should apologize for belittling the TRI.

Dibu Martínez reacted ‘naturally’ and celebrated the appearance of Mexico in the Argentina group, shouting that it was an easy rival for the Pamperos.

“What did I think of what goalkeeper (Emiliano) Martínez had to say about Mexico? The truth is that I am very struck by the fact that he is a player who did his training structure in Europe, with many years playing in England, knowing what the Fair Play codes are, the codes that we all have to have as professionals and it made me really very foolish”, commented Fassi for ESPN.

Dibu Martínez’s viral reaction when Mexico came out in Argentina’s group at the World Cup.

The goalkeeper of the National Team followed every detail of the event from his home, accompanied by his family. In addition to facing El Tri, the Albiceleste shares an area with Saudi Arabia and Poland pic.twitter.com/c9VxxreKIz – Radio Miter (@radiomitre)

In addition, for Fassi, Martínez should apologize to Mexican soccer for considering it ‘easy’, an idea that is far from reality, according to the words of the former director of Grupo Pachuca.

“I think he should apologize, first because he is very wrong, because Mexico will not be an easy rival, and then I think it is a lack of respect for a country, for colleagues, it is not part of the Fair Play of soccer. talk that way, saying ‘it’s good that we got this team because it’s easy’, I think that ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who is a great goalkeeper, who is a great professional, was definitely wrong about this, he will have to ask for a excuse me because it is not the way or the Fair Play to deal with between rivals and national teams, and much less with a professional of his stature”, added Fassi.

For the former Pachuca Group, both Argentina and Mexico are the favorites to advance to the Round of 16, ruling out Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

“I definitely put Argentina and Mexico, Mexico and Argentina as candidates. The truth is that Mexico has shown a very competitive level in the World Cups, that was also the way it was talked about at the opening of the World Cup when it was Mexico’s turn to face Germany, that Mexico played a great game and beat Germany in a great game, I don’t There is no doubt that Mexico and Argentina are the big favorites in this area. I put Mexico, even though Poland has very important players like Lewandowski or Zielinski, I put Mexico above Poland, I am convinced that Mexico and Argentina will be the protagonists and will have great chances of going to the second instance, “he said.

