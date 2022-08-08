Andrés Felipe Arias, former Minister of Agriculture, asks for the house by jail

In the hands of the second court for the execution of sentences was the study of the request for house arrest presented by the defense of the former Minister of Agriculture, Andrés Felipe Arias Leiva, sentenced in July 2014 to 17 years in prison by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, for the scandal of the awarding of million-dollar subsidies from the Agro Income Security (AIS) program, to wealthy people who did not need these benefits.

The filing of the application was filed on August 4. This indicates that Arias has already served three-fifths of his sentence, a fact for which he can receive this legal benefit.

Likewise, he indicates that during the time he has been deprived of his liberty, he has carried out study and work activities, in addition to demonstrating good conduct.

The former Minister of Agriculture, Andrés Felipe Arias, asks for the house to be imprisoned. – Photo: Courtesy

The former minister, who is deprived of his liberty at the Cavalry School of the North Canton, in Bogotá, was sentenced for the crimes of improper interest in the conclusion of contracts and embezzlement by appropriation in favor of third parties.

On July 26, the court for the execution of sentences even granted him a one-month and five-day redemption for his activities inside the detention center.

Last December, SEMANA established that the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court The review of the challenge appeal in the case of former Minister Andrés Felipe Arias formally began. This in response to a ruling of guardianship of the Constitutional Court that ordered to grant the second instance to the constitutional appraisers, among them, the former Minister of Agriculture.

In this study, the Attorney General’s Office already asked the Court to make the conviction final, considering that it was possible to demonstrate, beyond any reasonable doubt, that the former head of the Rural Development portfolio incurred in the irregularities in the celebration of the program contracts that main objective was to support small and medium farmers against the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States.

“I ask the Decision Chamber to maintain the sentence in the terms and conditions established in the contested ruling, in the face of the evidence that in that process there was no error or disregard of guarantees”specifies one of the sections of the petition signed by the tenth prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice, Carlos Mejía Abello.

In one of the sections of the 245-page document, the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that in the first instance ruling, “an analysis was made of the criminal co-participation with which Arias Leiva, the officials in his charge, the IICA officials and the beneficiaries, thus demonstrating the second circumstances of greater punishability than Dr. Andrés Felipe Arias was questioned.”

The subsidies distributed by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) -highlights the Prosecutor’s Office- reached the hands of large businessmen who came to present, on paper, subdivided properties to receive more economic subsidies. “The Chamber concluded that due to his position as Minister of Agriculture and the authority he exercised in the portfolio, he knew and was aware of the contractual processes that were held for the execution of the AIS program.”

The delegate of the investigative entity pointed out that during the extensive trial the theory of the Attorney General’s Office was demonstrated in the face of multiple irregularities in the execution of contracts.