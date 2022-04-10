Andrés García enters the hospital for a complicated condition | AFP

Despite all the beautiful things that life has, we know very well that diseases can make things a bit complicated, Andrés García reached a point where he unfortunately developed a suffering that affects your levels of hemoglobina protein that exists in the vital liquid and that transports oxygen to the body.

The famous had a few days of not publishing anything in his social mediaHowever, we learned that the actor thanked the medical staff who was treating him and although we do not know exactly why he came to the hospital, we do know that I need to receive 2 units of s@ngre in the hospital St. Lucia To be better.

“Infinitely grateful with Dr. Escudero, to the CP for his help and attention. I also thank the medical staff of the hospital for their hospitality and affection”, we were able to read the publication.

Also, accompany a message with a couple of photographs in which he shared with us how the bed of the hospital in which he had to be, and Internet users supported him with their likes and of course also with comments trying to send him strength.

Of course, in the photos he looks tired, but wanting to recover, along with Margarita Portillo, his wife of 22 years.

Andrés García shared the image from the hospital.



Andrés García is already 80 years old and has to take great care of himself in order to recover, he is also uploading videos to his YouTube channel sharing what he is paying him for the price of his adventurous and hectic life

“Of course, age also has to do with it: he has a condition in which his spinal cord destroys red blood cells, so right now his hemoglobin is very low and he needs a transfusion to stabilize a little,” they shared for Televisa’s morning program TODAY.

This same year the actor shared that he has had leukemia for several years and that one of the main reasons why it was generated is because of some medications he was taking to “treat his bad mood” and control his strong temper.

We hope that Andrés García recovers, his fans wish him the best and the Show News will continue to share everything interesting about it so you don’t miss it.