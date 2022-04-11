Andrés García is hospitalized: Margarita Portillo, his wife, appears at his side | Famous
Andres Garcia He appeared hospitalized with a message that alarmed some of his fans regarding his state of health.
The 80-year-old actor has told the press on previous occasions that have problems with hemoglobina protein found in red blood cells that carries oxygen to the body’s organs and tissues.
Andrés García appears admitted to a hospital
This Saturday, April 9, the soap opera actor like The privilege of loving surprised and alarmed with a couple of photos where he is in a hospital bed.
” Two units of blood received at the Santa Lucía Hospital, to be at 100!”, he wrote next to the images in which he is accompanied by his wife Margarita Portillo.
“Infinitely grateful to Dr. Escudero. To CP Alarcón for his help and attention. I also thank the hospital’s medical staff for their hospitality and affection,” he added.
Andrés García did not give further details of what happened. Last January, his wife told Today that the artist had required a blood transfusion due to a spinal cord condition that affected his hemoglobin levels.
“Right now his hemoglobin is very, very low and he needs this transfusion. to stabilize a bit” he said then.
Son of Andrés García clarifies state of health of the actor
This Sunday, April 10, Leonardo García, one of the artist’s sons, posted on his Instagram account that his famous father is fine and appeared with him in a video from his home in Acapulco.
“My dad, Andrés García, is very well, thanks for asking and worrying,” the actor also wrote, “we want to explain to you that it was a routine blood transfusion“.
He mentioned that the procedure “went smoothly so far”: “In fact, he’s even eating my cake.”
Andrés García said in the clip that the hospitalization only “was (for) one day”: “I’m fine now, I’m eating”. Also, she appreciated the concern shown towards him.