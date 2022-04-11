Entertainment

Andrés García is hospitalized: Margarita Portillo, his wife, appears at his side | Famous

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Andres Garcia He appeared hospitalized with a message that alarmed some of his fans regarding his state of health.

The 80-year-old actor has told the press on previous occasions that have problems with hemoglobina protein found in red blood cells that carries oxygen to the body’s organs and tissues.

Andrés García appears admitted to a hospital

This Saturday, April 9, the soap opera actor like The privilege of loving surprised and alarmed with a couple of photos where he is in a hospital bed.

Two units of blood received at the Santa Lucía Hospital, to be at 100!”, he wrote next to the images in which he is accompanied by his wife Margarita Portillo.

“Infinitely grateful to Dr. Escudero. To CP Alarcón for his help and attention. I also thank the hospital’s medical staff for their hospitality and affection,” he added.

Andrés García did not give further details of what happened. Last January, his wife told Today that the artist had required a blood transfusion due to a spinal cord condition that affected his hemoglobin levels.

“Right now his hemoglobin is very, very low and he needs this transfusion. to stabilize a bit” he said then.

Son of Andrés García clarifies state of health of the actor

This Sunday, April 10, Leonardo García, one of the artist’s sons, posted on his Instagram account that his famous father is fine and appeared with him in a video from his home in Acapulco.

“My dad, Andrés García, is very well, thanks for asking and worrying,” the actor also wrote, “we want to explain to you that it was a routine blood transfusion“.

He mentioned that the procedure “went smoothly so far”: “In fact, he’s even eating my cake.”

Andrés García said in the clip that the hospitalization only “was (for) one day”: “I’m fine now, I’m eating”. Also, she appreciated the concern shown towards him.

loading

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ángela Aguilar: who leaked the photos of the singer with Gussy Lau | FAME

11 mins ago

All the James Bond movies starring Daniel Craig, ranked from best to worst

13 mins ago

Simon Cowell looked unrecognizable with his new image after leaving the botox

24 mins ago

Labrinth Announces ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Sheet Music Will Be Available To Stream On April 22

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button