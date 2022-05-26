Andres García: This is how he celebrated his 81st birthday

Andres Garcia He has worried his family, friends and fans in recent weeks, since he has been hospitalized, receiving blood transfusions due to leukemia, blood cancer, which he suffers from. For this reason, He remains resting at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero.

It was at his house on the beach that the autumnal heartthrob received his 81st birthdayIn the photograph that the actor shared, he can be seen with a good countenance, after his health has been impaired.

On instagram, the actor of “Pedro Navajas” wrote in the publication: “Dear friends, I share with you this delicious cake that the production team brought me, with which the celebrations began for another year of what has been a long and satisfying life. In a moment more I share with you how the celebration is going on.

Although the birthday boy has not uploaded more details about how the celebration was for his 81 years, we imagine that the actor was accompanied by his wife, Margarita Portillowhich has been by the heartthrob’s side despite his past infidelities and recently his health problems.

In the photo, his son Leonardo García wrote him a beautiful congratulations: “Congratulations dear boss, I wish you many more years, Live them in peace and fully!!! Namaste”.

And it is that father and son met again now that Andrés García was hospitalized due to complications with his cancer.

A few months ago during an interview, the actor revealed that he had no contact, much less his children had visited him. The actor He has three children: Andrés García Jr., Andrea García and Leonardo.