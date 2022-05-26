Andrés García was rejected by this beautiful soap opera actress; she preferred her son Leonardo

Within Mexican television and cinema there have been countless gallants who stole the hearts of women. However, few are those who go down in history for being true Don Juan. One of them is definitely Andrew Garciathe actor who has boasted of having had many loves throughout his life.

Difficult as it may seem, the Dominican also had his setbacks and experienced the bitter taste of rejection. In this case, the Romanian actress joanna Benedek was one of them, but many never found out.

Now that the “bionic male” is enjoying the benefits of Acapulco, Guerrero, retired and with a host of memories, decided to open his YouTube channel where he shares them with all his fans. To the surprise of many, he brought out the aforementioned confession and disaster at the time.

Andrés García looked for Joana Benedek, but she preferred her son Leonardo

Being one of the most beautiful women on Mexican TV, it was natural for Andrés García to approach her to court her; However, he did not count on the actress not only rejecting him, but also that she preferred her son Leonard Garciafruit of his love with Sandra Vale.

He revealed that when he met her he was impressed with her beauty. Benedek, besides that she was “impressive, likeable and pleasant”. He, he said, kept looking at her because he couldn’t believe a woman like her existed.

Everything happened when he invited her to eat and in his gallantry he also extended the invitation to his offspring. To the surprise of “Pedro Navajas”, the lady was shocked by Leonardo. “I wanted with her, you know how the play is, but what do you think, it was not done to me. I invited her to eat and she liked Leonardo better,” she said.

Although at that time he did not like the result of the events, now he remembers it fondly and assured that shortly after he understood that it was natural for it to happen, since both were young and therefore the attraction would be mutual. It should be noted that Leonardo inherited the aesthetics of his father, something that worked very well for him.

