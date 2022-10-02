Andrés García’s son talks about the actor’s delicate health situation

The actor Andrés García in recent days has been quite delicate in health, and he feels that he is on the verge of death, which would have been the product of the consequences of the cirrhosis that was diagnosed some time ago. In turn, in the most recent images that have been released, it can be seen that he is quite thin.

Leonardo García, son of the renowned actor, during a meeting he had with the press, mentioned that the family has recently been quite concerned about all the signs that have been registered in him. Also, last July when he was also very ill He had stated that he was “tired of doctors.”

“It has alarmed us all. When it gets bad, obviously I don’t like to see it bad. When I can and he wants to, I gladly go, but his character is strong and sometimes he doesn’t want to”, he said.

There have been countless rumors as in any situation, and the Dominican does not escape it because they have stated that his wife Margarita would not be with him at this complex moment. In turn, they consulted Leonardo about this fact and he expressed that he prefers to stay on the edge with this type of topic.

“I stay away from this guy’s gossip. I’m an actor and I know what I’m doing. I do not get into tabloid gossip, in which he said, he did not say“, he added.

Andrés’ heritage has undoubtedly also been one of the topics that has given the most talk, despite the fact that he is still alive. For this reason, one of his sons stated that he is not interested in coming, and that he is also very focused on his professional career.

“One day he says yes, another day he says no. One day ‘The inheritance is for one, the inheritance is for another’. I don’t care, I have my things and I’m focused on my work“, he added.

