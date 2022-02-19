Andrés Guardado gets praise from the Spanish press for his goal

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.17.2022 16:28:26





With 35 years of age and more than 500 games in Europe, Andrew Saved keep giving what to talk about Old continent for his performances on the pitch. And how not to do it? If he little Prince did this thursday goal with which Betis beat Zenit (2-3) in the Ida of the Round of 32 of the Europe League.

Such action was worth the Seville press praised the Mexican containment for its work, which culminated with a goal and playing the 90 minutes before him zenith.

The sports stadium newspaper He was one of the first to highlight Andrew Savedbecause in their individual player performance ‘rating’, they wrote the following.

“The Mexican did not forgive after the formidable steal of the ball by Aitor Ruibal defining perfectly with the left foot before Kerzhakov. At 35 years old, the midfielder left the guy in the field and did a great job of containing“, wrote the Spanish newspaper.

For his part, the Seville Journalalso praised the mettle shown by the Aztec to give solidity to the Betis team during his visit to Russia.

“Saved threw experience to control the spinal cord. Good arrival at 2-3, key“, commented the Iberian newspaper.