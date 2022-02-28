Andrés Guardado: Sevilla fans attack the Mexican

Midtime Editorial

During the derby between Seville and Real Betis there was a very tense moment after the fans of the Nervionense team lashed out against the Mexican Andrew Saved, to whom they wished for death with a controversial song.

in unison with “Saved, Die”which was heard repeatedly in the stands of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, was like the Sevilla fans expressed their displeasure with the Little Prince, this after the alleged mockery which he made after assault suffered by Joan Jordan in the Copa del Rey derby on January 15.

The Mexican did not see action in the duel corresponding to the Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 LaLiga Season, the same as finished 2-1 in favor of the White and Reds thanks to the annotations you got Ivan Rakitic and Munir El Haddadi.

Why did the Sevilla fans hate Andrés Guardado?

It should be remembered that during the game between Seville and Betis, in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, Joan Jordán was hit with a stick that was thrown from the standss, which caused the meeting to be suspended. A day later the game was resumed, same as the Verdiblanca squad.

However, he Betis celebrations, the captain of the Mexican team simulated fainting after throw a bottle at your headwhich generated laughter from his classmates and was interpreted as a direct mockery to what he lived Joan Jordan one day before.