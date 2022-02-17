Andrés Guardado shines with a great goal for Betis in the Europa League

Midtime Editorial

Andrew Saved was present on the scoreboard by scoring the goal of the triumph for Betis (3-2) against Zenit of Russiaso much so that it is more than significant for the Mexican since it is his annotation 40 in Europe and the second in European competition.

The little Prince He scored the third goal for the Betis team in an afternoon full of goals in Saint Petersburgwhere five goals were scored in the first half!

Saved had not scored a goal in international competition since 2014 with the Valencia on the Emirates Cup And it is his second goal in a European tournament since in 2008 playing for Deportivo La Coruña he made one to Feyenoord of Holland.

Guido Rodriguez also scored

The former American Guido Rodriguezmade it 1-0 for the Betis just at minute 7 with a header and at 17′, Willian José scored the 2-0 with a long shot.

zenith answered and Artem Dzyuba made it 2-1 at 25′ and Malcolm tied at 29′. And that was when Saved appeared and made it 3-2 before going to rest. However, after the rain of goals, the board did not move for the second half, so the Spaniards took the advantage for the second leg of the Europa League.

